New York man charged with assaulting an officer in Tupelo, MS.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A disturbance call leads to a New York man being charged with assaulting a police officer.

Monday, Tupelo Police were called to the West Main Street Walmart about a disturbance in the store.

Employees told officers that a man had damaged several items there, and they provided the police with video of the incident.

Officers located the suspect, Joseph Allocca of Glendale, New York.

When they tried to take him into custody, police say he tried to run into oncoming traffic on West Main.

Allocca reportedly kicked one officer and spit at another when they took him into custody.

He has been charged with Simple Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

A municipal judge ordered him to be held without bond.

