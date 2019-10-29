Newest Monroe County deputy has deep ties to law enforcement profession

AMORY, MISS. (WCBI) – A new deputy for a local sheriff’s department has deep ties to the area and the law enforcement community.

It has been three months since Micheal Coxey has been in his office at the Monroe County Government Complex.

“I got a lot of paperwork to get caught back up on, a lot of people that I need to go and visit to find out what has went on and what I have missed out on,” Coxey said.

Deputy Coxey is the juvenile officer for Monroe County. He graduated from Class B63 of the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center on Friday and is now a certified law officer.

Coxey’s friends, family, along with Monroe County Sheriff-Elect Kevin Crook were there. All of them also knew Coxey’s brother, Tony, who worked for the sheriff’s department for years, before leaving for a career with the railroad. Sadly, Tony Coxey died after a work-related accident in 2018.

“It was really hard to even graduate knowing, physically I couldn’t reach out and hug him and he couldn’t say, well done,” Coxey said.

For Deputy Micheal Coxey, being a law enforcement officer is not about filling the shoes of his brother Tony, he knows no one can do that.

Instead, the newest member of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department wants to uphold the law, serve the public and make a positive difference in the lives of young people.

“That’s what I hope for, is maybe, I know I got to deal with them on a criminal act of a situation, but maybe teach them there is a different way than the direction they are headed, maybe I can detour them back to the right direction,” Deputy Coxey said.

Coxey said he will draw on his deep Christian faith, the training he received at the academy and the prayers of family and friends in his role at Youth Court.

Deputy Coxey said his wife and two children are glad to have him back home, after spending the past three months in training.