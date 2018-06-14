Newly Appointed Superintendent On A Mission To Move School District Forward

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- When the bells ring for the start of the upcoming school year, there will be a new face leading the Columbus Municipal School District.

In a unanimous decision, the school board appointed Dr. Cherie Labat as the district’s new superintendent earlier this month.

- Advertisement -

“I’ve done this for over 19 years,” said Dr. Labat. “I take a moral responsibility of understanding that if I don’t do my job or support the people that do their job the children will live in poverty, and it’s something that’s unacceptable to me.”

Dr. Labat said she’s on a mission.

With the new school year fast approaching, she’s hitting the ground running to develop a strategy and bring on positive change in the school district.

The new superintdent is focused on picking a curriculum that will challenge and bring out the best in all of her students.

“When I talk about curriculum, I’m talking about the resources that the teachers are using,” Labat explained. “I’m talking about giving them the professional development to build their capacity to teach that curriculum to students, so it encompasses everything from the people in the delivery, to the resources that are used to give students the high-quality education that they deserve.”

A few other priorities include, rebuilding the relationship between the community and the school leaders, as well as creating an environment where students not only want to come to school, but feel safe.

“One of my long-term goals is to make the Columbus Municipal School District the premier choice of education in this community,” the new superintendent expressed. “It’s going to take time, but know it’s a new day in Columbus, that my focus and our focus as a team of leaders and principles is to do what’s in the best interest of children and raise the achievement levels.”

The long-time educator is also taking aim on the district’s ‘D’ rating, she wants to see it improve to ‘B’ district or better.

Labat acknowledges that it won’t be easy, but said she sees the potential for excellence in the students and the district.

“It’s a personal oath, but it’s also a commitment of me looking at these four thousand kids and understanding that they know when I see them that I’m doing the very best to make sure that you get the very best education,” said Dr. Labat. “I care that when you graduate that you are college and career ready, and I want you to head to the junior college, or I want you to go into the military, or I want you to go into the workforce very prepared, and I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure that happens.”

Prior to becoming the superintendent in Columbus, Dr. Labat served as the Assistant Superintendent in the Bay St. Louis-Waveland School District.

Her first official day is on July 11th.