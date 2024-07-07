Newly crowned Miss Volunteer America visits Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – While the young ladies are competing for the title of Miss Mississippi Volunteer, the newly crowned Miss Volunteer America will be watching the contest and encouraging the contestants.

Berkley Bryant won the title of Miss Volunteer America 2025 at the recent national pageant held in Jackson Tennessee. Bryant won the title of Miss South Carolina Volunteer last year and took the national title a few weeks ago.

Bryant won 50 thousand dollars in scholarships and will represent the Miss Volunteer America organization in her travels. She took a quick tour of the Elvis Presley Birthplace right after arriving in Tupelo.

We asked her what advice and encouragement she would give the young ladies vying for the Miss Mississippi Volunteer crown.

“Soak up every moment and remember the young women you are standing with today may be future bridesmaids, or future co-workers, soak up every moment and remember your why. I know one thing I resonated with coming into Miss Volunteer America Week at nationals was remembering why I started I started competing at 13, and now I am 23 and I had to remember why I started competing in pageants in the first place and a lot of it was because of the people I met and relationships I built,” Bryant said.

The new Miss Volunteer America will be at the finals for Miss Mississippi Volunteer Saturday evening, then she will begin a year of travel and appearances for Miss Volunteer America.

