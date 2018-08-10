Newly-released video shows state troopers involved in intense gun battle

Forty-six law enforcement officers were shot and killed in 2017 in the line of duty. There could have been two more. Newly-released video shows a shootout between two Pennsylvania troopers and a man who about to be sentenced later this month for attempted murder.

Daniel Clary, 22, opened fire on state troopers Ryan Seiple and Seth Kelly during a traffic stop in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, in November. Kelly knelt to shoot back, taking bullets to the leg and neck before leaping to find cover.

It marked a dramatic turn in what started with Clary being pulled over for speeding.

But when the troopers tried to arrest Clary on suspicion of driving while high, he resisted.

Clary, shot with a Taser, fell into a lane of traffic and writhed on the ground. In the struggle, Kelly’s spare pistol somehow tumbles loose, secured by Seiple.

For a few seconds, Kelly appeared to be in control. But moments later, the troopers are punching and kicking, all but begging Clary to put his hands behind his back.

Somehow Clary found his feet again and grabbed a pistol from his car before jumping inside.

Seiple poured rounds into the back window. But Clary drove off, leaving Kelly bleeding from a torn femoral artery.

Kelly, who applied his own tourniquet at the scene, was clinically dead and spent 12 days in a coma. He’s recovering and plans to return to work with Seiple.

Clary, the driver, was arrested at a hospital down the road. He faces sentencing this month for attempted murder.