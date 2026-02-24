Newly renovated shelter for veterans opens at Tupelo Salvation Army

She recalls the story of one veteran she met at Thanksgiving.

“There was a man who came in here, didn’t have any place to go, and he was a veteran. We brought him in here, and he said ‘ ma’am, I was afraid of what I would do to myself tonight.’ In other words, he was afraid he would commit suicide. So that could save one person’s life, and that is worth it all,” Johnson said.

Salvation Army Captain Michael Chisholm sees and helps meet the needs of the homeless every day. He says homeless veterans not only need shelter, but they also need a place to connect with others who share similar experiences.

“A lot of our veterans, they like to isolate, and we don’t want them to isolate; we want them to know they are part of the community and part of a team, which they became when they volunteered to step forward and put their lives on the line for the freedoms we enjoy today. We want to let them know that we see them,” Chisolm said.

The newly remodeled veterans’ shelter sleeps up to eight. It features a community room, a washer and dryer, and other amenities. The renovation was a community effort, with the Home Depot Foundation providing volunteers and materials, and the local chapter of the Military Officers Association of America getting a grant to remodel the bathroom.