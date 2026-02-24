Newly renovated shelter for veterans opens at Tupelo Salvation Army
Shelter gives veterans a place to connect, and get back on their feet
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Jennie Lynn Johnson has been involved with the Tupelo Salvation Army since it opened at its Carnation Street location. She has seen many lives impacted, but knew there were special needs for homeless veterans.
She recalls the story of one veteran she met at Thanksgiving.
“There was a man who came in here, didn’t have any place to go, and he was a veteran. We brought him in here, and he said ‘ ma’am, I was afraid of what I would do to myself tonight.’ In other words, he was afraid he would commit suicide. So that could save one person’s life, and that is worth it all,” Johnson said.
Salvation Army Captain Michael Chisholm sees and helps meet the needs of the homeless every day. He says homeless veterans not only need shelter, but they also need a place to connect with others who share similar experiences.
“A lot of our veterans, they like to isolate, and we don’t want them to isolate; we want them to know they are part of the community and part of a team, which they became when they volunteered to step forward and put their lives on the line for the freedoms we enjoy today. We want to let them know that we see them,” Chisolm said.
The newly remodeled veterans’ shelter sleeps up to eight. It features a community room, a washer and dryer, and other amenities. The renovation was a community effort, with the Home Depot Foundation providing volunteers and materials, and the local chapter of the Military Officers Association of America getting a grant to remodel the bathroom.
Community partners say it is all about helping veterans become productive members of society.
“When I was in my working life, I would hire a veteran in a minute because I knew they had training, ability to do things they need to do, they have that and some of them have gone by the wayside because of various problems,” said Bill Allen, with MOAA.
“Most of us take for granted we have a bed to sleep in, TV to watch and food to eat, it is a shame, we have veterans out there, that don’t have anywhere to go, don’t know how to get help and this is a place to start,” said Dan Franklin, a board member with the Tupelo Salvation Army.
The Tupelo Salvation Army works with the local VA representative, and other agencies to provide valuable connections, to help veterans find services and other assistance while providing a safe place for those who have given so much.
The Salvation Army holds its “Empty Bowls” fundraiser next week. The event helps fund daily meals for hundreds of people, including veterans, throughout the year.