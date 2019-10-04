Next chancellor for Ole Miss announced

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A new chancellor has been named at Ole Miss.

The Board of Trustees of the State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) voted unanimously to name Dr. Glenn Boyce to be the next chancellor at the University of Mississippi.

Dr. Boyce most recently served as Commissioner of Higher Education for the State of Mississippi. He retired from that position in June 2018.

Dr. Boyce has a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Mississippi, a master’s degree in education administration from Mississippi College and a doctorate in education leadership from the University of Mississippi.

He will begin serving as Chancellor on or before October 13, 2019.

