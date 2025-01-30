Next rain chance soon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The end of the week brings our next chance for showers and possibly a few storms. Milder temperatures maintain!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Overall, conditions should be dry tonight with lows only in the 40s! Clouds will continue filing in from the West and SW.

THURSDAY: As heavy cloud coverage maintains throughout the day, temperatures are continuing the warming trend. Highs expected to be in the middle 60s to lower 70s. Most of the morning should stay fairly dry, but the wind could gust up to 25-35 MPH! A few light showers may be possible, but the main event will hold off until later in the evening and overnight.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY AM:A strong cold front will be a quick-moving system, bringing heavy rain and potentially some embedded storms. Timeline for our region looks to be about 10PM to approximately 4AM Friday morning. Severe storms are not currently anticipated, but heavy rain and gusty winds is likely as the line moves through. Highs are expected to continue in the 60s, as some clearing is possible by the afternoon and evening.