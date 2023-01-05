Next round of rain on the horizon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Continuing to stay dry as the week comes to a close. Rain is back in the forecast for the week. Mild temperatures are going to continue over the next several days.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear sky conditions will remain through the night, allowing the temperatures to fall again. The overnight low temperature for tonight will be in the middle 30s.

FRIDAY: High temperature will make it into the middle 50s. Sky conditions will continue to be mostly clear and sunny. Cloud coverage will begin to build back in throughout the late afternoon and evening hours. The low temperature will be in the lower 40s.

WEEKEND: The temperature for Saturday will work its way into the middle 60s. Cloud coverage will continue building in throughout the day. There is a 30% chance of rain throughout Saturday, which is expected to increase through the night and into Sunday. Low temperature Saturday falls into the low to middle 50s. High temperature for Sunday is expected to be in the upper 50s. Rain continues through the afternoon, as a cold front moves through Mississippi into the rest of the Deep South. Colder air behind the front will have the overnight temperatures into the upper 30s to lower 40s.