NFL player and Noxubee County native gives back to his community

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – NFL player and Noxubee County native Jeffery Simmons is showing appreciation to linemen and law enforcement.

The Tennessee Titan says he saw how hard the men and women worked last week during the ice storm and wanted to let them know they’re appreciated.

Simmons hosted a barbeque luncheon this afternoon for lineman from 4-County and Macon Electric and law enforcement officers.

He also greeted each one personally and gave away autographed shirts.

He says giving back to his hometown will always be a priority.

“I’ve always been that guy. I’ve always been the guy who enjoyed giving back. I’ve always been the guy who wants to be in the community – because it’s bigger than football. Football is what I do. It’s not who I am,” said Jeffrey Simmons. “And um, I just take pride in giving back. I take pride in being in the community. Like I said just showing the young guys it’s like I said- it’s bigger than football.”

Simmons partnered with Mayberry Eatery for the event. Tune in to Midmorning Tuesday as Simmons talks more about his commitment to helping his hometown.