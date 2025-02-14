NHCC hosts lunch at Civic Center to spread word of heart health

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Valentine’s Day attention often turns to affairs of the heart. And in Noxubee County today, they were learning how to keep that heart healthy.

The Healthy Noxubee County Coalition hosted a special Healthy Heart Luncheon at the Civic Center.

Organizers brought in medical experts to talk about heart health, especially as it relates to diabetes and a chaplain who spoke on handling grief.

Along with lunch, there was also a health fair where people could get information on various topics and get their blood pressure checked.

The Coalition’s chairperson says making small changes can help bring about big results.

<“Here in Noxubee County we have a high prevalence of Diabetes and, of course, Heart Disease, and we don’t eat right. So, one of these events us teaching you how to change your life by doing maybe lifestyle changes because a lot of people don’t like to diet. But, if they change it bit by bit, then it’s not so hard,” said the Chairperson of HNCC, Kathrine Mickens.

This was the 6th year for the Healthy Noxubee County Coalition to host the luncheon.

