Nic Parish & Burns Group work to market home sites for Columbus Parkview development area

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nic Parish and his Burns Group aren’t trying to reinvent the wheel. They’re just fixing an overlooked spoke.

Parish said Columbus’s downtown area is already a good place to live, work, eat, and play.

What he and the Burns Group are doing with their Burns Bottom development project, Parkview, is sort of filling in what he calls a “gap” in the city’s centre.

He thinks the area around the Soccer Complex is ideal for families who want to be closer, even walking distance, to many of the things Downtown Columbus has to offer, like recreation options, restaurants, and shopping.

Parish says if you want something to get better, you have to make it better.

“But, I live on Southside, and I love being able to take my daughter to the park, right? Or being able to walk to the Farmers’ Market, and if those are the types of things you want to be involved in, then it’s a great place to live.”

“Things don’t get better if we don’t want them to get better. So, if you want it to stay bad, keep complaining. If you want it to get better, encourage it. Get involved. You don’t have to buy a lot. Go to Market Street. Be involved in your community if you want it to be better,” said Parish.

The Burns Group is already marketing home sites in the Parkview development area.

