Nice but warm end to the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Mild nights. Afternoons staying warm, but sunny!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mild and quiet conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the low to middle 60s. A few clouds may maintain.

THURSDAY: A nice and calm day. Mostly clear, though fair weather clouds are not out of the question. Lightly passing by throughout the day. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lots of sun! Lows temperatures will be comfortable in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Possibly slightly cooler. High temperatures may only reach the middle 80s, but could very easily push into the upper 80s. Mostly clear, lots of sun to end the week. Great football conditions. Lows will be near 60 degrees.