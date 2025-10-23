Nice End to the Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are staying quiet to end the week before we see more active weather this weekend.

THURSDAY: We are sticking with high temperatures in the upper-70’s. We’ll stay rain-free and sunny throughout the day, with little to no cloud cover. Overnight, we’ll drop back down into the mid-40’s.

FRIDAY: Similar to Thursday, besides some added cloud cover. We’ll start to see some clouds build in as moisture returns to our area. We’ll remain rain-free, though. High temperatures will be in the upper-70’s.

WEEKEND: Rain chances will return this weekend. As of now, most models show rain beginning late Saturday night/early Sunday morning and lasting throughout the day on Sunday. A few isolated showers will be possible Saturday during the day, but the best chance for rain is on Sunday. Temperatures on Saturday will reach the upper-70’s, but we’ll cool off a bit by Sunday.