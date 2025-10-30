Nice Fall Day Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a gloomy few days, we are finally starting to clear out today. We’ll have a nice end to the week!

THURSDAY: A few sprinkles are possible this morning, but we will start to clear out throughout the day. The sun will finally peak through the clouds this afternoon! Temperatures today will be a little warmer than yesterday, with highs in the low-60’s. Some patchy fog is possible overnight in our northern counties.

FRIDAY: Very similar to Thursday, with no rain in the forecast. High temperatures will be in the mid-60’s – a comfortable day overall!

HALLOWEEN NIGHT: We will remain dry tomorrow night, with a few passing clouds possible. Overnight, some patchy fog will be possible as well. Temperatures on Friday evening will be in the low-50’s, with overnight low temperatures in the low-40’s.