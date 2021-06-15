Nice through Friday, watching the Gulf

SUMMARY: Quiet and pleasant summer weather will hold through the end of the work week. Enjoy the slightly lower humidity level and comfy nights. Deep tropical moisture will surge back into the region this weekend. Rain, storms, and perhaps some isolated tornadoes will be possible this weekend depending on the track of whatever can organize in the Gulf. Stay tuned…

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and refreshingly cool for a change. Lows in the lower 60s with light winds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds NNE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 60s. Humidity levels will rise by Friday afternoon.

WEEKEND: Our forecast will be dependent on whatever kind of tropical system can develop in the Gulf and then make landfall somewhere between Texas and Mississippi. Part of our area and region may suffer from more flooding rain and evening some spin up tornadoes. More updates as the week goes on.

