Nice Halloween Weather!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A very chilly Friday morning will lead to a nice fall day. Rain returns this weekend.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will climb to the mid-60’s by this afternoon. Some passing clouds are possible, but we’ll stay rain-free throughout the day. Overall a comfortable fall-like day with a slight chill in the air.

HALLOWEEN EVENING: Once the sun sets just after 6pm, our temperatures will quickly drop into the 50’s. By 8pm, we’ll be in the low-50’s across our area – you’ll want the jacket if you’ll be outside tonight. Clouds will start to build in, but rain will hold off until Saturday.

THIS WEEKEND: We’ll stay about the same in terms of our temperatures, although we’ll be a little cooler on Sunday. Some sprinkles are possible Saturday afternoon before some light rain passes through our area Saturday night. Models are struggling to agree on the amount of rain our area will see, but any rain should be light. Rain chances stick around through Sunday, with isolated showers possible.