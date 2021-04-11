Nice Monday, spot showers possible the rest of the week

After a lovely weekend weather-wise, our focus is shifting back to chances for rain this week. Fortunately, we aren’t expecting any severe weather, but a shower is possible anytime between Tuesday and Saturday. It looks like the best chance of rain could end up being Wednesday.

RIVER UPDATE: Many rivers in our area are at or above flood stage currently. We expect water levels to remain steady or drop below flood stage by Tuesday area-wide.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the upper 40s with a generally calm wind.

MONDAY: Sunshine will continue through much of the day, but a few clouds are possible by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY: A few isolated afternoon showers are possible, but many of us won’t see rain. Highs will be near 80 with a mix of sun and clouds.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers will be possible anytime on Wednesday, and a rumble of thunder or two is even possible. Again, we aren’t expecting severe weather. Highs will be in the upper 60s with morning lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY: Some isolated showers will remain possible for the second half of the week and even into the weekend. but it won’t be a complete washout. Highs will remain on the cooler side in the 60s and 70s with some lingering clouds.

