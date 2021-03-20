Nice next few days, chances for rain and storms return

The second half of the weekend and early next week will be pleasant with lots of sun and temperatures near 70 each afternoon. Chances for rain and storms will return by the middle of the week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Skies will remain clear tonight with temperatures falling into the low and mid 30s. Winds will remain a bit breezy out of the east-southeast.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: Sunshine and a few clouds will be the trend for Sunday and Monday with highs back to near 70.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Showers and a few storms are possible through the day on Tuesday with some leftover showers possible on Wednesday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs near 70. Morning lows will be in the 50s.

THURSDAY: Another round of storms is possible on Thursday, and some of these storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Some areas of flash flooding are possible. Highs will be in the low 70s with morning lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Drier weather will return for Friday and Saturday with some sunshine and some clouds. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the 70s and lows near 50.

