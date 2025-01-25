Nice Saturday ahead of Sunday showers

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A beautiful and mild Saturday is in store before rain returns for Sunday!

SATURDAY: Enjoy the sunshine!! Temperatures haven’t reached into the 50s since last Saturday, so take advantage of today’s high in the lower 50s! It will be a mild day, with clouds building in after sunset. The low temperature will dip into the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Grab your rain gear! The morning will begin overcast with scattered showers, as steadier rain showers build in throughout the day. The heaviest rain is expected from mid-afternoon through the overnight hours. Lows overnight will reach into the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Although a cold front will pass with Sunday’s rain, Monday will remain comfortable with a high temperature in the 50s. Some lingering showers are expected around sunrise, but the majority of the day will be clear. The overnight low will remain seasonal, remaining in the upper 30s.

UPCOMING WEEK: While Monday and Tuesday will be mild and mostly dry, the later part of the week will bring another rain chance. This system is currently building in from the west, which will help to relieve some of the ongoing wildfires in California. Scattered rain and mild temperatures are the current story for the second half of the work week.