Nice Temperatures Continue

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are in for a much cooler week this week compared to last week! Overall, Wednesday will be the nicest day of the week.

TONIGHT: Clouds will build in throughout the night tonight. Rain will likely begin in the early morning hours in our northern counties. We’ll have mild temperatures in the mid-60’s.

TOMORROW: Tuesday will begin with rain, which will last throughout the day. Not everyone will see rain – and heavy showers will turn to light rain as the day progresses. Otherwise, expect overcast skies. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper-70’s to lower-80’s.

WEDNESDAY: Lingering clouds will give way to sunshine Wednesday morning. We’ll warm up to 85 in the afternoon, but overall it will be a nice day. Low humidity values are expected as well!