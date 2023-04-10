Nice Weather Continues, Rain Returns Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Seasonal mid-April temperatures continue for most of this week. Rain returns on Thursday.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to drop into the mid-40s. Low near 44°.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Gorgeous weather! Expect plenty of sunshine both days with high temperatures reaching the mid-70s.

THURSDAY: A coastal low-pressure system in the Gulf will push quite a bit of moisture into our region. This will result in increased cloud cover and scattered showers on Thursday, especially in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain: 50%.

THIS WEEKEND: A bigger system will develop over the central U.S. and send a cold front our way by Saturday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are likely ahead of this front Saturday evening, with rain possibly lingering into Sunday morning. The timing and evolution of this system may change, so we’ll adjust the forecast as needed. High temperatures on Saturday will likely reach the low 80s, and reach the low 70s on Sunday.