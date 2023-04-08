Nice Weather for Easter Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi WCBI – After days of cool air and rain, we’re finally starting to see some improvement. Dry weather and even some sunshine returns on Easter Sunday!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low near 46°. Breezy as well. East northeast wind at 5-10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

EASTER: Mostly cloudy in the morning, but skies will gradually clear and allow for peeks of sun as the day goes on. Warmer too! High near 69°, with some locations reaching 70°. It’ll be breezy, too. East northeast wind at 5-10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

MONDAY: A beautiful spring day! High near 70° and mostly sunny skies.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will continue to gradually warm up as the week goes on. Upper 70s are expected on Wednesday. Occasional showers are likely on Thursday and Friday as a weak system moves in from the south. Low temperatures will dip into the mid-40s on Monday and Tuesday night, then stay in the 50s Wednesday through Friday night.