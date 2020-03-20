If you’re looking for a day to get out of the house and enjoy some fresh air, Saturday is your best bet. Rain will build back in for Sunday with rain chances persisting into next week. Temperatures will be on the warm side with highs anywhere from 10-15 degrees above average.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain exits by 10pm, leaving us with a few clouds. Lows will be in the low 50s with northwesterly winds.

SATURDAY: While a few morning sprinkles can’t be ruled out, most of the day will be dry. Some clouds will linger, but we’ll see at least a few peeks of sunshine with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds will once again increase with chances for rain developing late. Temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Widespread rain showers will persist through the day, making Sunday a great day to stay indoors. Highs in the mid 60s. No storms are anticipated as this will just be a rain-only event.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Chances for off-and-on showers continue into the early portion of the week under a mostly overcast sky. Highs will be in the 70s with morning lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: While rain chances will continue into the middle portion of the week, shower activity won’t be as widespread. I think you’ll be able to sneak in some outdoor time, but you may have to dodge some raindrops here or there. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s on Wednesday and the mid 80s on Thursday.

FRIDAY-NEXT WEEKEND: Looking ahead, a few spotty showers remain possible on Friday, otherwise mostly cloudy. Afternoon highs will be near 80. Early indications are that we’ll also see some showers as we go into Saturday, but we’ll continue to monitor and make changes as necessary.

Follow WCBI Weather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram