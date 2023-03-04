Nice Weather This Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a week of active weather, we’ll final get a chance to catch our breath and relax this weekend. You can’t ask for much more in March! It’s going to be a beautiful weekend.

TODAY: We’re waking up to a few clouds this morning, but they’ll clear out for the most part this afternoon. It’s going to be a super nice day! High near 68° with lots of sunshine and light winds.

TONIGHT: We’ll have clear skies and it’ll be kind of chilly. Low near 42°. You’ll need a jacket if you have plans.

SUNDAY: Another absolutely beautiful day! Do something outside if you can! Expect plenty of sunshine with a high near 74°.

NEXT WEEK: Cloud cover will increase throughout the day Monday. Rain chances increase for us on Tuesday, and especially Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll have a couple different rounds of rain this week, but it doesn’t look like a washout. Upper 70s are expected early next week, but by Wednesday, temperatures should be slightly cooler in the 60s.

Have a great weekend!