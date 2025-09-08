Nice Week Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A chilly night is ahead before we begin to warm up this week. Grab a light jacket or sweatshirt if you have plans this evening!

TONIGHT: Low temperatures will drop into the mid-50’s, with some areas potentially reaching the upper-40’s! Mostly clear, but there could be a few passing clouds. There’s a full moon tonight – make sure to get out and enjoy the view.

MONDAY: Our last day in the mid-80’s for the next few days. It’ll be sunny with minimal cloud cover. Almost no chance for rain exists.

MID-WEEK: We will begin warming up as we approach the middle of the week. Thursday through Saturday looks to be the hottest stretch of the week, with high temperatures in the low-to-mid-90’s. Rain chances remain very slim as a high pressure system sits to our NE.