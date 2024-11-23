Nice weekend before rain chances return

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A sunny, mild weekend is in store before rain chances return with warmer temperatures.

SATURDAY: A high pressure system is keeping Mississippi stable and clear for the weekend. If you’re going to the MSU game or spending time outside, grab the sunglasses and an extra layer to stay warm. During the day, sunshine and cooler conditions are in store. It will be mild, with low humidity. The high temperature will reach up to 60 by the afternoon, with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s by the end of the football game. Temperatures will continue to drop after sunset, with a low in the mid-30s overnight.

SUNDAY: It will remain sunny and seasonal for Sunday. Some clouds will build in, but clear conditions will continue! It will be slightly warmer, with the high temperature reaching into the upper 60s. The overnight lows will remain mild in the lower 50s.

UPCOMING WEEK: The week will start off warmer, with a high temperature in the mid-70s for Monday. Scattered rain chances are possible for the beginning of the week, with the potential for some isolated storms on Thanksgiving. Temperatures will stay seasonal. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s throughout the week.