Nice Weekend, Warming Up Next Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’ll see lots of sunshine this weekend and a warm-up begins on Sunday!

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with some thin, high-level clouds. High near 54°.

TONIGHT: Cold! Clearing skies. Low near 33°. Patchy frost is possible.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. High near 62°. It’ll be a great day for outdoor activities!

NEXT WEEK: Our warming trend will continue, with afternoon highs in the upper 60s on Monday and Tuesday. A few showers are possible late on Tuesday, but widespread rain isn’t expected until late Wednesday and early Thursday. Our next system will approach from the west and bring increased moisture and wind energy to our region. Rain and thunderstorms are likely during this time frame, and some storms could be strong. The Storm Prediction Center hasn’t placed us in a formal risk for severe weather yet, but I expect that to change in future updates. We’ll keep you updated! After that system, a few showers are possible on Friday along with cooler temperatures.

Have a great weekend!