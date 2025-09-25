Nicer weather coming soon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a rainy middle of the week, conditions will become much calmer and drier going into the weekend.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A comfortable night, with lows in the middle 60s. Passing clouds will be present. There will also be potential for patchy fog across the corner into the morning.

FRIDAY: A very nice end to our week. Lots of sun with passing clouds. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s. Friday night football will feel a bit more Fall-like. Lows will fall into the lower 60s.

WEEKEND: A regional High pressure will help keep conditions feeling great through the weekend. Perfect for our 2 SEC Home Games happening in Oxford and Starkville Saturday. Temperatures will be warm, in the middle to upper 80s. With plenty of sun!