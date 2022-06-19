Nicer Weather For Sunday, Heat kicks in after Monday
Temperatures in the low 90s through Monday, More heat on the way
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Ending the weekend nicely, then to heat up drastically
Sunday morning: Mostly clear with morning lows increasing from the mid 60s to the upper 70s.
Sunday afternoon: High temps will land in the low 90s with minimal cloud cover and lower humidity.
Monday: Last day of bearable heat for a while. Staying clear and dry with temperatures in the low 90s.
Rest of the week: High pressure builds in creating a heat dome. Temperatures will reach triple digits with heat index values exceeding 105!