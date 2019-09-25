Nissan recalls 1.23 million vehicles for faulty backup camera

Nissan is recalling 1.23 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a problem with the backup camera displays.

The recall covers many vehicles in the 2018 and 2019 model lineup, according to a letter the automaker sent last week to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

It includes the Nissan Altima, Frontier, Kicks, Leaf, Maxima, Murano, NV, NV200, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, Titan, Versa Note and Versa Sedan. Also included are the Infiniti Q50, Q60, QX30 and QX80 vehicles.

Owners of affected cars are asked to take them to the dealer for an update of the affected software. Nissan will begin a phased dealer notification starting October 7, while car owners will be notified October 21.

Here are the 2018-2019 Nissan and Infiniti vehicles potentially affected by the recall:

2018-2019 Nissan Altima 125,989

2018-2019 Nissan LEAF 4,845

2018-2019 Nissan Maxima 38,502

2018-2019 Nissan Sentra 164,844

2018-2019 Nissan Titan 27,888

2018-2019 Nissan Titan Diesel 4,283

2018-2019 Nissan Versa Note 4,699

2018-2019 Nissan Versa Sedan 69,746

2019 Nissan GT-R 128

2018-2019 Nissan Kicks 66,142

2018-2019 Nissan Murano 55,799

2018-2019 Nissan Pathfinder 61,531

2018-2019 Nissan Rogue 296,194

2018-2019 Nissan Rogue Sport 61,474

2018-2019 Nissan Armada 25,578

2018-2019 Nissan Frontier 55,397

2018-2019 Nissan NV 20,001

2018-2019 Nissan NV200 17,859

2019 Nissan Taxi 321

2018-2019 Infiniti Q50 23,413

2018-2019 Infiniti Q60 4,848

2019 Infiniti Q70 1,115

2019 Infiniti Q70L 1,801

2018-2019 Infiniti QX30 4,427

2019 Infiniti QX50 23,274

2019 Infiniti QX60 49,970

2018-2019 Infiniti QX80 18,762

This is a developing story.