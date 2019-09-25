Nissan recalls 1.23 million vehicles for faulty backup camera

Nissan is recalling 1.23 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a problem with the backup camera displays.
The recall covers many vehicles in the 2018 and 2019 model lineup, according to a letter the automaker sent last week to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
It includes the Nissan Altima, Frontier, Kicks, Leaf, Maxima, Murano, NV, NV200, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, Titan, Versa Note and Versa Sedan. Also included are the Infiniti Q50, Q60, QX30 and QX80 vehicles.
Owners of affected cars are asked to take them to the dealer for an update of the affected software. Nissan will begin a phased dealer notification starting October 7, while car owners will be notified October 21.
Here are the 2018-2019 Nissan and Infiniti vehicles potentially affected by the recall:
- 2018-2019 Nissan Altima 125,989
- 2018-2019 Nissan LEAF 4,845
- 2018-2019 Nissan Maxima 38,502
- 2018-2019 Nissan Sentra 164,844
- 2018-2019 Nissan Titan 27,888
- 2018-2019 Nissan Titan Diesel 4,283
- 2018-2019 Nissan Versa Note 4,699
- 2018-2019 Nissan Versa Sedan 69,746
- 2019 Nissan GT-R 128
- 2018-2019 Nissan Kicks 66,142
- 2018-2019 Nissan Murano 55,799
- 2018-2019 Nissan Pathfinder 61,531
- 2018-2019 Nissan Rogue 296,194
- 2018-2019 Nissan Rogue Sport 61,474
- 2018-2019 Nissan Armada 25,578
- 2018-2019 Nissan Frontier 55,397
- 2018-2019 Nissan NV 20,001
- 2018-2019 Nissan NV200 17,859
- 2019 Nissan Taxi 321
- 2018-2019 Infiniti Q50 23,413
- 2018-2019 Infiniti Q60 4,848
- 2019 Infiniti Q70 1,115
- 2019 Infiniti Q70L 1,801
- 2018-2019 Infiniti QX30 4,427
- 2019 Infiniti QX50 23,274
- 2019 Infiniti QX60 49,970
- 2018-2019 Infiniti QX80 18,762
