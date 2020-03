COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — The NJCAA has made changes to the initial proposed start date for junior college athletics, changing the date from March 30th to April 3rd.

The NJCAA will also not be charging a year of eligibility to athletes affected by the postponement.

- Advertisement -

To see the full release, click here: https://www.njcaa.org/general/2019-20/releases/20200313nkf2il