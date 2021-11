Northeast Mississippi Coalition Against COVID-19 is hosting a vaccine drive-thru

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A local organization is making sure families and individuals continue to have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Northeast Mississippi Coalition Against COVID-19 is hosting a vaccine drive-thru clinic Saturday, November 20th at Rising Star M.B. Church. in Tupelo.

The vaccines will be administered from 10 am to 12 pm.