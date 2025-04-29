NMHS breaks ground on Medical Office Building

The medical office building will have the first pediatric urgent care clinic in the area

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – As doctors, hospital staff, and contractors posed with the ceremonial shovels, dirt work had already started on the 42,000 square foot medical office building, Just North of NMMC on Crossover Drive. For Doctor Clayton Parker, with Dermatology Consultants, the new facility will not only mean more space, but also the opportunity to add specialists to the practice.

“Right now, I am the only dermatologist in the NMHS System. So down the road, Lord willing, we will have the room to add more, also being able to be in on the design from the ground up,” Dr. Parker said.

Dermatology Consultants will be on the second floor, along with a retina center. The first floor will feature an expanded Med Serve, Urgent Care Center.

And there will also be a pediatric urgent care clinic, the first of its kind in the area.

North Mississippi Medical Clinics president David Barber said the goal is to provide services that are in high demand, but may not be readily available in the area.

“There continues to be a need for great access and great care in our region, and these are services people have been accustomed to traveling outside our area, another example of bringing great care and service closer to home for people of our communities,” Barber said.

The medical office building won’t only mean more convenience for patients and providers, but there is room to grow. The third floor will have 14,000 square feet of available space.

Construction should be finished by June of next year.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.