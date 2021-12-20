NMHS revises visitation policy

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An uptick in positive COVID-19 cases is prompting North Mississippi Health Services to revise its visitation policy.

According to a spokesperson, the hospital system has seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in the emergency departments as well as hospital admissions.

Under the policy, children under 17 are not permitted. In-patient and critical care patients may only have two designated visitors per day, limited to one at a time.

For pediatric patients, visitation is restricted to the mother and father or support person.

The policy went into effect Monday and applies to hospitals in Amory, Eupora, Iuka, Pontotoc, Tupelo and West Point, Mississippi and Hamilton, Alabama.

The full visitation policy can be viewed here.