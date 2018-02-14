NMMC To End School Nurse Program

TUPELO (WCBI/NMMC) – Shrinking payments from Medicare and insurance companies are forcing an end to the NMMC School Nurse Program.
The hospital says it must position itself to handle future financial challenges and eliminating the school nurse program is one of those difficult decisions. Medicare has cut its payments to the hospital by $54 million over the past 5 years. The program currently employs 11 full-time nurses across 15 schools. The nurses will remain on staff until the end of the 2017-2018 school year but if one of those currently employed finds a new job before then, the position will not be filled.
The schools impacted are:
Itawamba Attendance Center
Hills Chapel Elementary – Prentiss County
Okolona Elementary and Junior High
North and South Pontotoc Elementary
Saltillo Elementary and Primary
Tupelo Middle School
Lawhon, Carver, Rankin, and Joyner Elementary – Tupelo
(3 of the 7 TPSD Nurses are NMMC Employees)