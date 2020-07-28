NMMC- Gilmore names new leader

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- An area healthcare executive is on the move.

Jamie Rodgers of Starkville is the new administrator for North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore – Amory. Rodgers makes the move to Monroe County from the Choctaw Regional Medical Center in Ackerman where he has been CEO for 6 years. Prior to that, he held administrative spots in the Baptist Memorial healthcare system and a Tennessee hospital.

Rodgers starts his new position on August 24th.

North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory is pleased to announce that Jamie Rodgers of Starkville has accepted the position as the hospital’s administrator effective August 24.

Rodgers comes to Amory from Choctaw Regional Medical Center in Ackerman, where he has served as chief executive officer and administrator for six years. In addition to Choctaw Regional, he served in that capacity with Baptist Memorial Hospital-Tipton in Covington, Tennessee, and Covington County Hospital in Collins. He started his health care career with Mississippi Baptist Health System in Jackson.

“We welcome Jamie Rodgers to North Mississippi Health Services and the leadership he will provide for our community hospital in Amory,” said M. Shane Spees, NMHS president and chief executive officer. “His experience with community hospitals and familiarity with north Mississippi are an excellent match for this role.”

“I have always admired how North Mississippi Health Services’ hospitals and services work together as a system,” Rodgers said. “This move allows me to grow professionally through working with a larger hospital and health system with more physician groups and specialists.”

Rodgers says he looks forward to working with NMMC Gilmore-Amory’s board of directors and medical staff. “The board’s commitment and passion for this hospital and the care it provides for this community are quite evident. The same holds true for the medical staff.”

Rodgers fills the role previously held by Allen Tyra, who served in that capacity for seven years before taking on a leadership role with another health system in south central Mississippi earlier this year.

A native Mississippian, Rodgers was born in Brandon. He received a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master of health services administration from Mississippi College in Clinton, and a master of healthcare administration from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. He is a board-certified fellow with the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Rodgers and his wife, Lisa, have three children, 18-year-old son Peyton, 15-year-old daughter Meg, and 9-year-old daughter Hart. The family plans to relocate to Amory at a later date.

“I would like to thank the CRMC Board of Trustees for their unwavering support for me during my time there,” Rodgers said. “I would especially like to thank each and every one of my coworkers for their hard work and trust they showed in me to lead Choctaw Regional Medical Center. I hope I am leaving CRMC better than I found it.”