NMMC offering classes to kickstart healthy habits

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The end of the year is near and you might already be thinking about resolutions for 2022.

North Mississippi Medical Center wants to help you get healthy. The hospital will offer two sessions of “Fit for Life” during January.

During the sessions, the hospital’s dietitian will offer tips for starting the new year with healthy habits.

The first session will be held January 12th at 12:30 p.m. The second session will be January 27th at 5:30 p.m. Both sessions will be held in the classroom at the NMMC Wellness Center. Masks will required.

You can find registration information here.