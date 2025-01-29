NMMC to sell ground and air ambulance services to PEMC

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – North Mississippi Health Services, the parent company of North Mississippi Medical Center, is getting out of the ambulance business.

Pafford Emergency Medical Services has agreed with North Mississippi Health Services to acquire its ground ambulance and medical helicopter services.

When the deal is complete, Pafford will assume ownership of CareFlight medical helicopter services as well as ground ambulance services throughout NMHS.

This includes all emergency, critical care, and neonatal intensive care transport services offered by NMHS hospitals in Tupelo, Eupora, Iuka, Pontotoc, and West Point.

Under the agreement, Pafford has committed to replace older, high-mileage ambulances and add three additional ambulances to the fleet.

New, strategically placed ambulance stations will be added to improve response times.

Pafford has also committed to acquiring new equipment and new technology for tracking, charting, and managing narcotics.

More than 200 emergency medical technicians and paramedics throughout NMHS will be transferred to Pafford’s crew.

Pafford has also committed to filling current staffing vacancies.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.