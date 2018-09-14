No bond for murder suspect

WEST POINT (WCBI) – No bond for the West Point man charged in a mid August murder in that city.

27 year old Brian Bowens made his first court appearance Friday morning to hear the murder charge against him. Bowens turned himself in Wednesday after police linked him to the August 19th shooting death of Aaron Fenton. Fenton died after being shot near the intersection of Progress and Fifth Streets shortly after a nearby church had just dismissed services.West Point Chief Avery Cook says the investigation continues in the case. We will hear from investigators about the case tonight on WCBI NEWS at 5 and 6