COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A man is recovering after being shot in the leg late Wednesday evening.

Columbus Police were called to 6th Street South and 9th Avenue just before 6 p.m.

Crews found a man with a gunshot to his leg.

Columbus Police say they’re investigating but it does not appear to be anything criminal.

Police say it’s unclear at this time if it was a self inflicted shot or accidental.

They hope to have more details Thursday.

The man’s injuries are not life threatening.