No foul play suspected in fatal Lafayette County fire

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The two people who died as a result of a house fire in Lafayette County have been identified.

72-year-old Rickey Wray and his wife, 74-year-old Cathy Wray, both died at the scene of the fire on County Road 119 in the Abbeville area.

The Lafayette County Fire Department responded to a fire at the couple’s home around 6:30 Monday morning.

Firefighters were able to pull one person out of the home and attempted life-saving measures.

The home became too compromised, and firefighters were forced to leave before they could find the second person.

They recovered the body after flames had been beat back enough to allow reentry.

Both victims were declared dead at the scene.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

No foul play was suspected at this time.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X