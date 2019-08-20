No jail time for owners who admitted to selling altered drugs

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- No jail time for the owners of a Columbus adult novelty store who admitted they sold altered drugs and supplements.

Dean and Luisa Priest both plead to a federal charge of misbranding a drug in interstate commerce. They sold supplements containing the drug Sidenafil to a buyer in Oregon.

Sidenafil is the active ingredient in the drug Viagra.

The pair each received a one year probation term and a $1,000 fine.

The case stemmed from a June 2017 raid of the warehouse connected to the Sensations retail store on Highway 373.

During that search FDA agents seized thousands of supplements billed to improve sexual performance.

The court records in the case show the Priests sold the altered drugs through June 2017 when this raid took place.