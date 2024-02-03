No shadow, early spring

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow this morning, so an early spring may be on the way. The next couple of days might actually feel that way too. Warmer temperatures and rain on the way, sounds like a spring day to us.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A little extra cloud coverage will keep temperatures tonight slightly warmer than the past couple of nights. Lows will drop into the 40s.

SATURDAY: A spring-ish day. Most of the day feeling warm and dry. Cloud coverage will start filling in throughout the morning and afternoon. High temperatures are expected to make their way back into the upper 60s. Rain will approach from the West and SW late Saturday night. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Temperatures will be cooler for the second half of the weekend. Continued rain showers and heavy clouds will keep temperatures down and dropping Sunday. Expecting a high in the lower 50s but dropping into the 40s by the afternoon. Showers maintain through the night and into the beginning of Monday. Accumulation potential remains at about 1-2″ across the corner.

NEXT WEEK: The rain will move out Monday late morning/afternoon and conditions become drier Tuesday and Wednesday. As the conditions become drier, temperatures look to return to the low to middle 60s. The end of the week could see some more rain in the forecast.