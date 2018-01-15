No Shots Fired At Columbus Taco Bell

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Scary moments after Columbus Police responded to a possible shooting victim. Turns out it was all a false alarm.

Just before 2 p.m. Monday, police were called to the Taco Bell on Highway 45.

Police say they were responding to a 911 call that man had been reportedly shot.

Police say the man had some type of injury from something previous, but discovered that no shots were ever fired and they quickly cleared the scene.

“There were people that were inside the business, of course they said he just came in to use the bathroom and the next thing they knew, they saw the police and the ambulance showing up,” said Columbus Police Chief, Fred Shelton.

Police say the man was treated by medics and would be released.