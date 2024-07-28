Non-profit organization host back to school drive in Aberdeen

As the prices of everyday necessities continue to rise, several parents may need a little extra help with providing school supplies for their children.

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – As the prices of everyday necessities continue to rise, several parents may need a little extra help with providing school supplies for their children.

One non-profit organization in Aberdeen is providing that help.

“Glory in the Parks”, hosted a back-to-school jamboree to provide several students with free bookbags, and school supplies.

Making sure each child is ready to learn when the bell rings on the first day of school, was the goal for Delores Badie, the host of the back-to-school jamboree.

“As a therapist and a counselor going in and out of schools, I see the need, and there is a great need. Just in our community alone, you can see the need,” Badie said.

The jamboree offered free food for kids, free bookbags, and free school supplies.

Chris Cunningham volunteered his time at the Jamboree to pass out supplies and also got some for his family.

“It keeps me from spending more money, my daughter is 11 and she needs some of this stuff, I also grabbed some stuff for people who are at a funeral and could not make it here today. So, I am still helping out no matter, because we all have to stick together. My saying is reach one so we can teach one, and that is what I am about,” Cunningham said.

The jamboree also offered onsite mentoring and GED registration.

Teresa Reid set up a table, hoping to inspire someone to get their GED.

She says she knows how getting a GED could have a big impact on one’s life.

“It is very important. Back in the day, you could get your barber license and cosmetology license, and they did not require a GED,” Reid said. “Now you have to have a GED to get those things. Even with your kids going to school. When we were going to school, the lessons were a lot easier, now everything is computer generated and all that stuff. So, getting a GED will be able to help you help your kids with their education.”

Cecilia Harrison and Felisha Carothers can attest to the success of having a GED.

“Nowadays, it is best to have one during these days, getting a better job and furthering your education is really important,” Harrison said.

“I dropped out of High School at an early age, and I think education is very important. You can succeed in jobs, and go further with this,” Carothers.

Overall, attendees came out of the event prepared, better educated, and ready to tackle the school year.

The back to school jamboree was held at General Young Park in Aberdeen, and the organizer says she plans to make this an annual event.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.