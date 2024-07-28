Non-profit organizations in Pickens Co. host school supply drive

Talya Ball Ministries, ILive2Serve, and Awareness Spoken Outreach teamed up to give out school, supplies, food, tablets, and more to students.

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WCBI) – Non-profit organizations in Pickens County came together to host their 4th annual School Supply Block Party.

There were bouncers and live music.

Everything was free for attendees.

Talya Ball with Talya Ball Ministries says they were all very excited to give back.

“It is a blessing to be able to give back to our community,” Ball said. “We thank God for our sponsors that make this possible every year. We look forward to coming back out next year and giving back to the community.”

The event was hosted at the Aliceville City Hall Pavilion from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

