Nonprofit Organization Helping a Tupelo Man Reunite With Veteran Son

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The return trip for wounded veterans is a long process for both soldiers and families.

With many Mississippians currently serving in the Middle East, that journey is one many fear.

But an organization is helping families reunite with their injured loved ones when they come stateside, and they’re doing it at no charge.

Veterans Airlift Command is a group of pilots and businesses volunteering their time and resources to reunite families and speed up the healing process.

Here in Northeast Mississippi, one father is greatly appreciative.

At Window World in Tupelo and Columbus, a lot more is happening than just window installations.

Their charity organization Window World Cares is helping reunite the families of wounded soldiers by partnering with Veterans Airlift Command.

“It provides free medical transportation for wounded veterans and post 9/11 activity,” said Window World owner, Jay Collins.

The nonprofit is a group of volunteer pilots and businesses who are dedicated to flying wounded soldiers home once they reach stateside or flying families to be at their bedside.

“There’s limited communication even in today’s world with the situation, so getting the family back reconnected means the world to the healing process,” Collins said.

One of Window World’s own is now getting help from the Airlift Command.

Mike Ash has a son with the 155th Armored Brigade, who was injured in the line of duty several weeks ago.

It was then that Collins told Ash about Veterans Airlift Command.

“I didn’t know anything about the program, and I thought it was great when he told me about it to help me get to my son faster,” said Ash.

Ash said his son got his last surgery last Friday in Germany, but that being said he doesn’t know when exactly his son is coming stateside.

“I’m just waiting to hear back and that’s when I’ll be ready to do what I need to do to get to him,” the father said.

“It’s just important that the family get to the soldier for the healing process,” Collins added.

Ash says he’s excited to see his son and having a random stranger help to speed that process is an act of kindness you don’t see every day.

He said, “Somebody who is willing to do that, my hats off to them because it takes real good people to do something like that and help the family get to their loved one that’s injured.”

This service is available to any family with a loved one coming stateside from an injury in the line of duty.

The same goes for if you’re a pilot interested in joining Veterans Airlift Command.

For family members wanting to request travel, click here.

For pilots wanting to register their plane and assist in V.A.C.’s mission, click here.

For V.A.C.’s website, click here.