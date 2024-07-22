Nonprofit organization hosts back to school drive

One organization in West Point, is helping families who need a little extra help with school supplies.

A nonprofit organization called “hope for mothers”, held a back to school drive for students of all ages.

The back-to-school drive included free backpacks, pencils, notebooks, and several other school supplies.

Children also go to play games such as musical chairs, and sack races, and winners of those games were able to receive prizes.

CO-CEO of the “Hope For Mothers” organization Shayla Evans said she knows this will be a big help to several parents.

“Starkville school starts back, and Columbus, everyone starts back next week. We wanted to do something for the community, and for single mothers because it is hard for single mothers to do things on their own. This back to school drive includes backpacks with the basic essentials including pencil and paper, things that most teachers ask for,” Said Evans.

"Everything is increasing so this will help with some of the school supplies so it will not be as much of a hassle. Some mothers can not afford to get certain stuff, so this will help get the essentials for them, and it will help get the basic essentials that they need," said Evans.

