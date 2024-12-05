Nonprofits explain how less donating is affecting charities

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -Rising costs are one reason fewer people have been able to donate to charities.

“I just think it is important for us to remember that whenever someone give to Salvation Army, it is not for us, it is for the community.” said LT. Jason Houser, Columbus Salvation Army’s Commanding Officer. “It is for everybody out there that is not doing wrong, they are just in a hard spot, and we are trying to get them out.”

The Columbus Salvation Army has set a fundraising goal of more than $100,000 to help provide a better Christmas for area families.

But the group’s commanding officer, Lieutenant Jason Houser, said a lack of giving is restricting the help that they can provide.

“It is hard because you never want to say no to anybody, but we can only do what we can do.” said Houser. “What the kettles do is help us do more, which is to do the most good, and that is what we are here for.”

The Salvation Army is not the only non-profit organization facing a downturn in donations.

Ann Prevost is with First Cumberland Presbyterian Church’s serving team. She said Loaves and Fishes also struggles with funding.

“We will be cutting back after our water is used up, they won’t be serving water again until the spring because of lack of donations.” said Ann Prevost, member of the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church’s serving team. “I think it is something that is across the board at this point, I am sure much of it is related to the economy, those people who were able to give in the past, may not be able to give now.”

Columbus Resident Rachel Richardson said she makes sure she donates every year, because she knows just how much a little help can be, especially around the holidays.

“I give every year, but I think that if you have a little something that you can try to give back, that it is the best thing to do.” said Richardson. “God blesses people who gives, he likes a cheerful giver.”

“I just think any little thing you can give is helpful to them, even if you can only give 50 cents.” said Richardson. “Everybody giving 50 cents is better than nobody giving anything.”

LT. Houser also said The Salvation Army is in need of volunteers. For more information about how you can volunteer, you can contact the office or visit their website.

